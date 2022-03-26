Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Wankhede Stadium in the first Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Both the outfits will be led by new captains -- Ravindra Jadeja for CSK, Shreyas Iyer for KKR -- , who will want to prove their mettle in the tournament opener.

At the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "We will bowl first. I am super excited. It is a great honour to don this jersey. The players who have been playing for this unit have been doing well. The track seems to be a belter and the dew will come in later and make it better. We are going in with three overseas players. Three of us got caps today. Myself, Billings and Rahane."

While CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja said, "Big shoes to fill in. Happy and excited for the new role. We are going with four foreign players. Conway, Bravo, Milne and Santner are our foreign players."

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande