Pune: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scored 176-7 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owing to Quinton de Kock's blazing half-century and late thrust by Marcus Stoinis (28 from 14) here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League.

Deepak Hooda too contributed 41 runs from 27 balls. For KKR, Andre Russell secured two wickets.

Brief Scores: LSG 176 for 7 (Quinton de Kock 50 off 29 balls, Deepak Hooda 41 off 27 balls, Andre Russell 2/22) vs KKR.

More to follow...