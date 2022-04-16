Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss on Saturday and decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Wankhede Stadium in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harshal Patel is back in the RCB side while Mitchell Marsh will make his debut for Delhi Capitals.

At the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, "The pitch looks a little bit direr than anticipated. Chennai had two quality batters, putting up a massive partnership there, not looking too much further than that. Breaking up the overs in the middle is something we spoke about and just the combination of the bowlers. It's an obvious thing when you come here, you look at the short side and the big side, that's always tactically how well or how badly you play the short and big boundaries. Tonight's going to be no different. Harshal Patel is back which is great. He's an experienced X-factor player. Akash Deep goes out of the side."

On the other hand, DC captain Rishabh Pant said, "We will like to bowl first. The wicket is looking on the drier side, we want to make use of it. Mitch comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. Not decided yet, maybe he'll bat three and I'll bat four. Keep believing in the process and let's take one match at a time and give our 100%. Hopefully we can capitalise on the shorter side."

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed