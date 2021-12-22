Hyderabad: At 37, India's wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has no second thoughts or qualms. Even with KS Bharat warming his gloves and Rishabh Pant turning up the heat against Australia and England with match-altering knocks.

Long tipped as the country’s most gifted gloveman, Saha has seen his fair share of ups and downs on the international circuit, never nailing down the No.1 spot in the wicket-keeping hierarchy.

The wicket-keeper from Bengal might be on a sticky wicket but he won't burden himself, not now, as his sole focus remains on how to win matches for his team.

"I am happy that I was able to contribute to the team. I always keep the team ahead," Saha told Etv Bharat on the just-concluded Test series against New Zealand over the telephone.

Saha, the oldest in the Indian team, is that horse nobody hedges their bets on. He runs with blinkers glued sideways and is not bothered about his competitors.

And it was for everyone to see as he battled stiff neck and produced a half-century (61 of 126 balls) in the second innings in Kanpur Test just when the team needed him the most. His acrobatic, age-defying catches was a spectators delight.

A gutsy effort eventually culminated at Wankhede Stadium with the Indian team toppling New Zealand by a massive 372 runs. It did seem like Saha is going through something of a late career resurgence after the Kanpur Test, but he disagrees.

In an exclusive conversation, Saha talks about his process, India's recent triumph against New Zealand and what the team's new coach Rahul Dravid had told the team ahead of the Mumbai Test.

Excerpts:

Q. How do you see the just-concluded series against New Zealand?

A. I always keep the team ahead. The first match didn't turn out as we would have liked but we came back pretty well in the second Test match. I am happy that I was able to contribute to the team.

Q. How would you assess your own performance especially in the Kanpur Test match?

A. Who am I to do the analysis of my game? I do whatever the team asks me to. I am not in a place to assess my own performance. I tried my best to contribute in the best possible way. It's now up to the readers of the game to analyse my contribution.

Q. How was your experience with the newly appointed coach Rahul Dravid?

A. This was just the first series. It's too early to say anything. What I did notice is that Rahul Bhai (Dravid) doesn't leave anything during preparations. He keeps reminding us of small things that can make a difference during practice sessions.

Q. Did he tell you anything specifically after your performance?

A. Yes, he told us in Mumbai to build partnerships and that's what we tried executing. After the innings, he appreciated my effort for the team.

Q. With Rishabh Pant being the preferred wicket-keeper on most occasions and KS Bharat coming up the ranks, have you ever felt insecure about your place in the team?

A. See, it's up to the selectors to decide a squad. We can't do anything about it. What I can do is give my best whenever I get the chance.

Q. Especially Pant with his match-winning performances with the bat. Have you ever felt the need to rework your batting to match him?

A. What I learned in my childhood days, club and at the state level, I still practice the same way and follow the same process. I don't take the pressure of scoring runs just because someone else is scoring. I am different. Rishabh's playing style and potential are different. We are not the same.

Q. Take us through the environment in the dressing room with Rohit Sharma handed the captaincy in ODI and vice-captaincy in Tests...

A. Its selectors call at the end of the day. No matter who the captain and vice-captain is, as a team we are here to compete. It's all the same and the ultimate goal for the team remains to perform well. Rohit Sharma is a world-class player and he has been performing for the Indian team for years now. We gel well as a team and it's not that I won't talk to someone just because that individual is a new player. We respect each and everyone in the team.

Q. How painful was it on losing out on the World Test Championship against New Zealand?

A. We played well throughout the match but couldn't perform on the last day which resulted in losing out the championship final. Rahul Bhai reminded us in Mumbai that we have been beaten by New Zealand a lot of times recently and we should make them know what defeat feels like in Mumbai. Probably, this was the reason why we were able to register a massive win over New Zealand.

