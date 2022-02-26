Dharamsala: India won the toss on Saturday against West Indies and elected to field here in the second T20I match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

The Indian team will field the same team as the last match.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants. We also have at look at niggle/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, "We would have bowled as well because the pitch was under the covers. The openers and the top-order need to fire. Two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal