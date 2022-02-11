Ahmedabad: India on Friday won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the third ODI here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Having won the first two games convincingly, India would look to seal the series 3-0.

Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback into the side. KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal will be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan. Shardul Thakur too is out and has been replaced by Deepak Chahar.

For West Indies side, regular skipper Kieron Pollard won't feature in the game as he has been rested due to niggle.

At the toss, captain Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bat first, it's something we always wanted to do. Not too much thought about this, it's always nice to post runs on the board. And give the bowlers a chance to do what they did in the last game. You just have to do what you want to achieve as a team. We have solid confidence in our bowling unit, so let's give it a crack. We have three changes, we want to try out things. KL misses out, Hooda misses out and Chahal is out. We have Kuldeep, Shreyas and Dhawan in."

On the other hand, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said, "I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn't get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today. The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others. Akeal Hossain is out."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach