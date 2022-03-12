Bengaluru: India on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the second Test match.

At the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bat first. It looks like a dry pitch and runs are the board are important. Axar Patel is fit and he comes in for Jayant. It has a lot to do with the conditions. Unfortunate for Jayant to miss out after just one game. When it comes to mindset we want to be ruthless. It is going to be a challenging Test match."

On the other hand Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said, "The wicket is pretty dry and it will turn later on, so we wanted to bat first as well. We spoke about the things we did wrong in the last Test. Nissanka and Kumara are not available. Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama come in."

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah