Rajkot: India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third T20 International here on Saturday. India are fielding an unchanged side, but the visitors made one change, replacing Bhanuka Rajapaksa with Avishka Fernando.

Captains:

Dasun Shanaka - We would have batted first as well. We wanted to set the tone upfront. We will approach the same way in this game - one change for us, Avishka Fernando replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Hardik Pandya - We'll bat first. Looks like a good track, the last time we played here, the ball did a bit, we might get more swing in the night. I don't drag things (speraking about the last match), we just need to focus on playing good cricket in this game. We were not at our best in the last game, but we still stretched the match until the end. No changes for us

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (capt), Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.