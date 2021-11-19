Ranchi: India on Friday won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I here at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

For coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, there couldn't be a better start than a series win against an old nemesis, which will help them hit the right chord at the beginning of their partnership.

At the toss, newly elected Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to field first. We have seen it here, it's a nice option to go with. Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi. It was a good effort from the boys. It was a good learning for them as they finished the game, it was a good positive to have from that game. The game is such that you need some energy and experience. We have youngsters who want to express themselves, it's a good setup, it's important moving forward."

On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said, "We would have bowled first, taking the dew into consideration. It's always about trying to improve. We have to focus on the positives. We'll have to deal with the dew, and find a way to put up a good performance. We have three changes."

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.