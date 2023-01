Pune: India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Thursday. India made two changes, bringing in Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh for Sanju Samson and Harshal Patel. Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathun Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.