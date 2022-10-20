New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said "all big teams" will participate in the ODI World Cup, slated next year in India, as the country has contributed immensely to cricket.

He also said the home ministry will take a call on Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year since the players' security is an important matter.

"The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it. Because, you can't ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic event. Home ministry will take a decision as there is security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone," Thakur said during an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games

Earlier, PCB in a swift response to Jay Shah's comments, where he said India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, had said, "The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle."

Thakur though is expecting that Pakistan team will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year, saying "all are welcome". "All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," he said.

Thakur spoke after it was announced that the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11. It was pointed out that international teams have started touring Pakistan, of late, but Thakur deflected the question.