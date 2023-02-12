Cape Town: Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bat here at the Newlands as India opens its campaign at the T20 World Cup.

Over 20:

Pooja Vastrakar balls last over of the innings, leaking out 13 runs. Pakistan: 149/4.

Over 19:

Maroof smashes another four. Pakistan bags 10 runs from Rajeshwari Gayakwad's over.

Over 18:

Pooja Vastrakar bowling to Bismah Maroof, good length ball, pitching on off stump, Bismah Maroof glides it for 4 runs. Pakistan at 126/4

Over 17:

Rajeshwari Gayakwad balls to Naseem and Maroof. Naseem bags 33 runs in 18 balls, bringing Pakistan to 116/4.

Over 16:

Ayesha Naseem smashes the maximum of the game on the second ball and a four on the third ball of the over. Renuka Singh balls two consecutive wides, leaking 18 runs from the over.

Over 15:

Pakistan plucks out another six runs from Radha Yadav's over. Brings Pakistan to 91/4.

Over 14:

Expensive over for India. Ayesha Naseem bags four runs in Pooja Vastrakar's over. Pakistan oozes nine runs. Brings 83/4.

Over 13:

Radha Yadav bowling to Sidra Ameen, good length ball, pitching on off stump, Sidra Ameen plays a reverse sweep WICKET towards Wicket Keeper. Pakistan at 74/4

Over 12:

Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowling to Bismah Maroof, full length ball, pitching on leg stump, Bismah Maroof plays a sweep shot for 4 runs.

Over 11:

Shafali Verma balls, leaking three runs, bringing Pakistan to 61/3.

Over 10:

Pooja Vastrakar on the crease. Pakistan stands at 58/3.

Over 9:

A huge shift in momentum for India in the last 3 overs, picking up 2 wickets and conceding just 11 runs after the Powerplay!

Over 8:

Pooja Vastrakar takes the ball and faces Pakistan's Nida Dar balls a short length ball, pitching outside off stump, Nida Dar plays an aggressive pull shot on the back foot WICKET. Appeal from the fielding sidetowards Wicket Keeper. Pakistan at 46/3.

Over 7:

Radha Yadav bowling to Muneeba Ali, good length ball, pitching outside off stump, Muneeba Ali steps down and plays an aggressive cover drive and loses a wicket. Yadav leaks three runs and bags a wicket from the over bringing Pakistan to 42/2.

Over 6:

Deepti Sharma's balls to Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali brings Pakistan to 42/1.

Over 5:

India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad runs up to ball to Bismah Maroof, good length ball, pitching on off stump, Bismah Maroof plays a sweep shot for 4 runs on the fourth ball of the over.

Over 4:

Deepti Sharma rolls up her sleeves and balls opponents, Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali. Maroof oozes out four runs in two consecutive balls, bringing Pakistan to 24/1.

Over 3:

Renuka Singh takes up bowling and bowls a good length ball to Bismah Maroof, leaking just three runs in the over which brings Pakistan to 14/1.

Over 2:

An expensive over by Deepti Sharma but India was prized with a wicket. Javeria tries to pull a flattish delivery by Deepti but couldn't hold onto the shot. Skipper takes an easy catch and Pakistan loses its first wicket.

Over 1:

A tight first over by Thakur to Pakistan's opening batter with accuracy being the hallmark throughout.



Here's what the captains of the two teams said:

Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. She (Smriti Mandhana) will be fine but we have added an extra batter for today - Harleen in there, Shikha misses out. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side. Our bowlers performed well in the tri-series before as well.

Bismah Maroof: We'd like to bat first. It is a dry wicket, and won't change much so we'd like to put up a total. (On Diana Baig) It is unlucky she is not here with us, but this is an opportunity for someone else to perform. We have confidence because we won against India last time but the conditions are different here.

Teams:

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.