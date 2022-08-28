6th over:

Avesh Khan was brought in the sixth over. And it was an expensive one. Khan went for a massive 87m six by Mohammad Rizwan, who followed it up with a fine boundary. Just when Pakistan decided to shift gears, they had to pay with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (10 from 6 balls).

The over ends with Pakistan 43-2.

5th over:

Hardik Pandya is the first change. An over with accuracy.

Pakistan are 30-1.

4th over:

So far so good for India! A boundary on the fourth ball. Arshdeep has been exceptional considering the big moment that may jangle a player's nerve. But he has shown calm.

Pakistan at 23-1.

3rd over:

A rather uneventful over going got the spark with the wicket of Babar Azam on the fourth ball of the third over. India got perhaps the WICKET of the match.

He scored 10 runs off 9 deliveries. Two magnificent boundaries in his brief innings.

Babar Azam c Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar

After 3 overs Pakistan are 19-1

2nd over:

Arshdeep Singh was going magnificently except for the two wides until the last ball. But Babar being the one of the best he is in world cricket produced a class boundary in the last ball. May even remind you of Sachin with that straight blade.

Pakistan 14-0

1st over:

Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged out after appeal by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second ball of the very first over. The third umpire, however, overturned the decision. Babar Azam struck a beautiful bourndary on the fourth ball as Kumar finished the over conceding 6 runs. The last ball, where India asked for a referral was reversed and Rizwan was given not out yet again. An eventful start for the first over.

Here's what India's favourite all-rounder Hardik Pandya has to say about the match and his mindset going into the contest...

Hardik Pandya: We have prepared well, it is a special game but as players we have to focus on it as any other game. It has never been the case that I wouldn't want to show what I have, but it is about being in a peaceful place and performing. It is never about proving a point. I have been in and out of the team, but to see the respect and value they have given me is incredible. The kind of mindset we are coming from, the players are much more relaxed. They don't want to feel the pressure of playing for India, they just want to express themselves.

Dubai: India won the toss on Sunday and elected to field against Pakistan in the second match of Asia Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rishabh Pant doesn't find a place in the team against Pakistan.

Captains

Rohit Sharma: Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don't want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first.

Babar Azam: We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh