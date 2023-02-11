The story so far

Nagpur: Axar Patel hit a career-best 84 to stretch India's first innings lead to a massive 223 as they were bowled out for 400 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against Australia here on Friday. The left-hander, who was overnight 52, looked calm and in control to give India a solid batting depth at No 9 in his career-best that came off 174 balls (10x4s, 1x6).

Pat Cummins (2/78) cleaned him up at the stroke of lunch. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made 70. Mohammed Shami also contributed with a 47-ball 37. Debutant Tod Murphy returned impressive figures of 47-12-124-7.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 400 all out in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Axar Patel 84, Ravindra Jadeja 70; Todd Murphy 7/124).

Axar Patel scored 84, just 16 shy of what could have been a well-deserved hundred. Australia folds India up at 400.

Axar Patel is batting well, respecting spinners and bringing forth the attack whenever required. Shami has scored 7 runs so far -- a useful contributing given the context of the game as it will only add to the lead that India already has.

Ravindra Jadeja got dismissed by Murphy, who took sixth wicket of India's innings. Jadeja scored 70.

Earlier Yesterday

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India's lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a century as the hosts ended day two of the opening Test against Australia at 321 for seven here on Friday. Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

However, the Indian skipper became his Australian counterpart's first victim as a Pat Cummins delivery sent Rohit's off stump cartwheeling. All-rounders Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar (52 not out) then combined forces, scoring unbeaten fifties, to put India in a strong position.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy (5/82) continued to impress in his debut game as he picked up four wickets on Friday, including the scalps of Virat Kohli (12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7).