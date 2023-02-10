IND vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE: Rohit chases century, Pujara dismissed, India at 149-3
IND vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE: Rohit chases century, Pujara dismissed, India at 149-3
- Cheteshwar Pujara is gone at the score of 7 runs. Murphy, who has been accurate and putting pressure on the batter took the wicket as Pujara tried to sweep a delivery that was pitched on the leg stump. The wicket brings Virat Kohli to the crease amidst huge roar from the crowd.
- India are comfortably adding to their score with Rohit Sharma on 81 and Pujara scoring 7 runs so far. Murphy has been the leading wicket-taker for Australia taking 2 wickets and conceding 28 runs.
- Australia picks their first wicket of the day in R Ashwin, who has been adjudged lbw to Murphy. He scored a valuable 23 runs as Cheteshwar Pujara walks to the crease now.
- The good work by both the batters continue. R Ashwin, who came in as a night watchman yesterday has successfully been able to frustrate the Australians. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, would be eyeing a century hereon.
Day 2️⃣ Ready 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023
Captain @ImRo45 leads the talk in the huddle ahead of an important Day with the bat for #TeamIndia 🙌@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/T77lkyPco0
- After India bowled out Australia cheaply in the first innings at the score of 177 on the first day, India made a good start to their innings and have lost just one wicket till now in KL Rahul, who scored 20 runs. Rohit Sharma (61) and R Ashwin (13) are on the crease at the moment as we progress into the second day of the first Test match.
