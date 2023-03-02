Indore: Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test here on Thursday. At lunch, India were 13 for no loss. Australia still lead India by 75 runs on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Here's what happened in Australia's first innings:

Indore: Umesh Yadav scalped three batters as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test here on Thursday. Australia have taken a vital 88-run first innings lead on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31. For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh Yadav (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44).

Australia are ahead in the game after folding India for an under-par 109 runs with the visitors losing four wickets. Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb are on the crease and will look to take the game ahead for their team, who has been down and out in the first two Test matches having lost both of them. From India's perspective, a win will cement their place in the World Test Championship finals and seal the series. The pitch is rough, looks rugged, more like a Day 4 pitch, and will assist more to the spinners as the day progresses.

Earlier yesterday, Indian batters' longstanding struggles against spin were thoroughly exposed before Australia applied themselves on a rank turner to take control of the third Test on a frantic opening day of the match. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemman (5/16) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia skittled India out for a paltry 109 shortly after lunch on day one. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 22 off 52 balls.

Trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia came out with a strong resolve and purpose to end the day at 156 for four, taking a 47-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) took all four wickets for India including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before close of play. Usman Khawaja (60 off 147) was the standout performer for Australia as he tackled the skill-full Jadeja and R Ashwin with a straight bat and soft hands. (With inputs from PTI)