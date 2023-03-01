Indore: India won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the 3rd Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. India is leading the series 2-0 and will book their place in the final of the World Test Championship, should they win the test match. Shubman Gill has replaced KL Rahul, who has been out of form this series. Umesh Yadav comes in place of Mohammed Shami, who has been rested.

Here's what the captains had to say:

Rohit Sharma: We will have a bat first. It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time. We are there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests. It is important to stay present. We have made two changes - Gill comes in place of KL. We have rested Shami and Umesh comes in.

Steve Smith: Looks pretty dry and no surprises Rohit decided to bat first. Hopefully we can execute our skills early and out the Indian batters under pressure. It (break) came in at a good time for us, obviously disappointing how we ended the last Test match and the guys have had time to reflect, rest and get back into preparation. Just stick to our methods for longer periods, we went away from it especially in the second innings in the last game. We are thinking about Patty, his mum's unwell and he has had to go home. We have two changes, Mitch Starc comes in and Cameron Green comes in for Davey (Warner).

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj