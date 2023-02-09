India made early inroads but Steve (18) and Marnus (47) have held the fort together so far Australia. Spinners are making life difficult for the Australians but they have managed to stitch together a partnership largely contributed my Marnus, who is on his way to reach the half century.

After 10 overs of the much awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australia have made a faltering start with two wickets in David Warner (1 run in 5 balls) and Usman Khawaja (1 run in 3 balls). Mohammed Shami dismissed Warner while Siraj continued his brilliant form taking in-from Khawaja’s wicket. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are at the crease.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the first match of the four-Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commenced on Thursday with Australia winning the toss. Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat first against India. The Trophy began at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur today.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said at the toss, "We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket toward the middle. 2017 was a big series. Cannot wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We would have batted too. Looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does. Yesterday when we started training we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had good preparation for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it is about winning one session at a time. It is a long series. Three spinners, two seamers, Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav are debuting."

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.