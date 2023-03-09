Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Australia on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat against India here.

Here's what the captains of the respective teams had to say:

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days.

Steve Smith: We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week. We'll wait and see (whether he will lead Australia in India again.)

How's the pitch?

Still a spinners' paradise with dry patches on the pich, although the grass has been evenly spread and the pitch looks well rolled. As the day progresses, the strip will help more to the spinners.

Diplomacy at the Narendra Modi stadium: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aussie PM Mr. Anthony Albanese are present at the venue with the former being felicitated by BCCI chief Roger Binny and the latter by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon