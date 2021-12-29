Centurion: India were 79 for three for in their second innings at lunch on day four of the opening Test against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 18 in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara (12).

India have extended their overall lead to 209 runs.

Marco Jansen (1/14), Lungi Ngidi (1/24) and Kagiso Rabada (1/24) picked up a wicket each for South Africa in the second innings.

India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India: 327 all out & 79 for 3 in 32 overs (K L Rahul 23, Virat Kohli 18 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 14 batting; Marco jansen 1/14).

South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out.

