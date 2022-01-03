Johannesburg: South Africa made early inroads with India tottering at 53-3 and KL Rahul fighting a lone battle so far in the second Test match here at the Wanderers stadium on Monday.

Mayank Agarwal was the top scorer for the visitors with 26 runs off 37 balls. Rahul is currently holding ground with 19 runs to his scorecard.

For South Africa, Duanne Olivier took the most important wickets in Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) as both the experienced campaigners continued their torrid run in the longest format of the game.

Young pacer Marco Jansen dismissed Mayank Agarwal.

Having given up hopes of playing for England, Olivier, who played his first Test in Proteas colour after three years, removed Pujara with extra bounce and then with slight seam movement had Rahane caught at slips.

It left stand-in skipper Rahul with all the fire-fighting on his captaincy debut. Hanuma Viari was giving him company (4) at the break.

Olivier gave away 27 runs in 9 overs that he bowled in two spells after being given the new ball alongside Kagiso Rabada.

Mayank Agarwal looked fluent in the first hour with five boundaries before Marco Jansen pitched one in the spot from where it wasn't on drivable length as it climbed on. The opener went for a drive only to edge that to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Rahul on his part survived strong caught behind and leg before appeals which were negated by debutant umpire Allahudien Palekar, someone who impressed on debut.

The start wasn't great for India as they could not have skipper Kohli in the playing XI due to back spasms but Rahul couldn't blamed for electing to bat first and make best use of difficult conditions.

Till Agarwal was giving him company, the openers just like Centurion, looked good but once he was gone, Pujara once again got into a shell and was very uncomfortable against steep bounce which finally became his undoing.

Olivier's natural back of length deliveries were perfect recipe for disaster as he fended one that was wide of short leg fielder but the next one lobbed up to point fielder for an easy catch.

Rahane's dismissal was that of a player, whose confidence has been torn to pieces. The ball pitched on fourth stump channel with a shade cut-back that creates indecision on whether to play or not. Rahane dangled his bat and the catch was taken in the slips.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 53 for 3 in 26 overs. (M Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 19 batting; D Oliveir 2/27, M Jansen 1/2).

