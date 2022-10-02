Raipur: India clinched the championship of Legends Road Safety World Series. After the victory, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presented the trophy to the winners of the tournament India Legends and runner-up Sri Lanka Legends. In the final match of the Road Safety World Series, India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in a tough match.

Sri Lanka Legends were bundled out for 162 runs in 18.5 overs in front of the sharp bowling of India Legends. Vinay Kumar took three wickets for India Legends. Batting brilliantly, Naman Ojha scored 108 runs in just 71 balls. India Legends scored 195 for the loss of six wickets while batting first after winning the toss.

For Sri Lanka Legends, Nuwan Kulasekara took 3/29 that included the scalps of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh. Isuru Udana chipped in with a couple of wickets. India Legends opener Naman Ojha handled India Legends' innings while batting and scored 108 runs in 71 balls. Vinay Kumar also scored 36 runs in 21 balls and took three wickets. India Legends scored 195 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing India's target of 195, Sri Lanka Legends could only manage 162 runs in 18.5 overs. Sri Lanka Legends got off to a bad start. Sri Lanka Legends lost their four wickets in 7.2 overs. But Ishaan Jayaratne and Mahela Udawate took over the innings. Ishaan Jayaratne scored 51 runs in 22 balls while Mahela Udawate scored 26 runs in 29 balls, but Sri Lanka lost the final match. After the match, a laser show was organised on the ground.