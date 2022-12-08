New Delhi: Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the much awaited four-Test series between India and Australia from February 9 to March 13. The BCCI on Thursday announced the schedule for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the limited overs home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January-February.

The Test series will be part of the World Test Championship cycle. "This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature," said the BCCI in a statement with the two teams battling out in a five-match series thereafter.

The VCA Stadium in Jamtha will host the opening Test from February 9-13 before the caravan moves to Delhi for the second Test from February 17-21. There is a week's gap between the second and third Test which takes place in Dharamsala from March 1-5.

The final game of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9-13. The two teams will also play a three-match ODI series with the games being played at Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai on March 17, 19 and 22 respectively.

January will see India host Sri Lanka and New Zealand for limited overs series comprising three ODIs and three T20s each. Sri Lanka will be the first team to visit with the T20Is scheduled in Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot on January 3, 5 and 7.

The subsequent ODIs will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15. After a two-day gap, the hosts take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series with the games to be played at Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore on January 18, 21 and 24.

The following T20Is will be played in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad on January 27, 29 and February 1.

Indian Home Series

T20Is versus Sri Lanka: 1st T20I (Jan 3, Mumbai); 2nd T20I (Jan 5, Pune); 3rd T20I (Jan 7, Rajkot); ODIs vs Sri Lanka: 1st ODI (Jan 10, Guwahati); 2nd ODI (Jan 12, Kolkata); 3rd ODI (Jan 15; Trivandrum).

ODIs versus New Zealand: 1st ODI (Jan 18, Hyderabad); 2nd ODI (Jan 21, Raipur); 3rd ODI (Jan 24, Indore); T20Is versus NZ: 1st T20I (Jan 27, Ranchi); 2nd T20I (Jan 29, Lucknow); 3rd T20I (Feb 1; Ahmedabad).

Tests versus Australia: 1st Test (Feb 9-13; Nagpur); 2nd Test (Feb 17-21; Delhi); 3rd Test (Mar 1-5; Dharamsala); 4th Test (Mar 9-13; Ahmedabad); ODIs vs Australia: 1st ODI (Mar 17; Mumbai); 2nd ODI (Mar 19; Vizag); 3rd ODI (Mar 22; Chennai). (PTI)