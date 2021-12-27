Centurion (South Africa): Day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa on Monday has been delayed due to rain.

The strip was seen under covers due to drizzling at the Centurion since morning.

Yesterday, India had dominated Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test as star batsman KL Rahul notched up his seventh test century. At the end of the day's play, India's score read 272 for 3 with 122 of those runs in Rahul's kitty who showed great dominance facing 248 balls.

Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Skipper Virat Kohli made 35 off 94 balls.

For South Africa, pacer Lungi Ngidi took all three wickets.