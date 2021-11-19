Ranchi: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday leapfrogged Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 Internationals during the second match of the three-match series against India at JSCA International Stadium, here.

The attacking batsman needed 11 runs to get to the landmark before the start of the match and he achieved it with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over, after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.

Guptill has surpassed Kohli's tally of 3227 to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Rohit Sharma, the newly-appointed T20I skipper, sits at the third spot with 3086 runs. Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch (2608 runs) and Ireland's Paul Stirling (2570 runs) are ranked 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

The New Zealand opener, who got a reprieve on eight when KL Rahul, running back from mid-off, dropped a tough chance, got out in the 5th over bowled by Deepak Chahar after playing an attacking knock of 31 off 15.

Earlier, he had scored an impressive 42-ball 70 in the series opener in Jaipur on Wednesday.

