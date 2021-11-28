Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat to help India fight back against New Zealand in the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

At the tea break, India's score read 167/7 with the hosts extending their lead to 216. Wriddhiman Saha (22*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 84/5, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin added 19 more runs to the total before the latter was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 40th over. Ashwin departed after playing a knock of 32 and at this stage, India's lead was 152.

Wriddhiman Saha then joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle and the duo added runs 64 runs for the seventh wicket, however in the 61st over, Iyer (65) was dismissed by Tim Southee.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India in the opening session. At lunch break, India's score was 84/5.

Brief Scores: India 345 and 167/7 (Shreyas Iyer 65, Wriddhiman Saha 22*; Kyle Jamieson 3-25); New Zealand 296.

