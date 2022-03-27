Christchurch: After the fall of first wicket early on in the innings, South Africa have steadied the ship to reach 81/1 after 15 overs, thanks to Laura Wolvaardt's half-century and Lara Goodall's 22 runs here at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur effected a beautiful run-out of Lizelle Lee and provided India a good start but the absence of Jhulan Goswami's experience is clearly being felt as South Africa have sailed smoothly so far in their chase of 275 runs.

India's hopes would be dashed in case they lose the match.

Earlier, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj struck half-centuries and set the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven in their must-win game.

India chose to put runs on the board in the high-pressure game while their opponents took the field in their last league game having already qualified for the semifinals.

Shafali (53 off 46) and Smriti (71 off 84) shared a 91-run stand off 90 balls for the opening wicket to provide the start India were looking for. Harmanpreet Kaur came up with 48 off 57 balls towards the end of the innings.