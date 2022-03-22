Hamilton (New Zealand): A disciplined bowling attack by Indian bowlers on Tuesday in addition to the regular fall of Bangladesh's wickets toppled the latter as India won the must-win match by a massive 110 runs here at Seddon Park.

The Women in Blue made a collective effort with both fast bowlers and spinners coming into play and using variations after India posted a below-par 229 for 7.

Bowlers, Sneh Rana, the most successful amongst the Indian bowling line-up, took four while Pooja Vastrakar and Jhulan Goswami claimed two Bangladeshi wickets each.

From Bangladesh's side, Salma Khatun was the top-scorer of their side with 32 runs.

With the win, India cemented their spot in the top-4, moving to third in the table. They have six points from as many outings. The Mithali Raj-led side now needs to win its last game against South Africa to qualify for the semifinals.

Brief Scores:

India: 229 for 7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Shafali Verma 42; Nahida Akter 2/42, Ritu Moni 3/37).

Bangladesh: 119 all out in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32, Lata Monday 24; Sneh Rana 4/30).

More to follow...