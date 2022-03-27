Christchurch: Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed Laura Wolvaardt, who was threatening India to take away the match single-handedly after scoring 80 off just 70 deliveries for South Africa, to set up the contest perfectly balanced even as India bounced back when it seemed the Proteas would sail through easily.

The onslaught started with Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissing Lara Goodall, who missed her half-century by 1 run. Kaur then clean bowled Wolvaardt in the next over to mark the Indian comeback. South Africa, who have scored 177/3 at the end of 35 overs, need to score 275 runs for victory.

Early on in the innings, Kaur had effected a crucial run-out of Lizelle Lee to provide India a good start but the absence of Jhulan Goswami's experience was felt as South Africa went about their innings smoothly in their chase of 275 runs. India hopes of reaching the semi-finals would be dashed in case they lose the match.

In the first innings, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj struck half-centuries and set the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven in their must-win game. India chose to put runs on the board in the high-pressure game while their opponents took the field in their last league game having already qualified for the semifinals.

Shafali (53 off 46) and Smriti (71 off 84) shared a 91-run stand off 90 balls for the opening wicket to provide the start India were looking for. Harmanpreet Kaur came up with 48 off 57 balls towards the end of the innings.