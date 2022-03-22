Hamilton (New Zealand): A disciplined bowling attack by India in addition to the regular fall of Bangladesh's wickets has so far restricted the latter at 83-6 in 30 overs here at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

Bangladesh women need 147 runs to win the match while India need four wickets to topple the Women in Green.

Sneh Rana has been the most successful bowler so far with two wickets while Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar and Poonam Yadav have taken one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Yastika Bhatia hit a responsible fifty as India recovered from a mini-collapse to post a competitive 229 for 7 against Bangladesh in their must-win match.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but India suffered a mini-collapse, losing both the openers in quick succession.

Skipper Mithali Raj (0) was also back in the hut after a first-ball duck as India slumped to 74 for 3 in 15.3 overs.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14) too was run out by Fargana Hoque.

Bhatia (50 off 80) and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India past the 150-run score before the latter was sent packing by Nahida Akter.

After completing her fifty, Bhatia too perished while trying for a paddle scoop, only to be caught by at short fine leg.

Pooja Vastrakar (30) and Sneh Rana (27) then added 48 off 38 balls to take India past the 200-run mark.