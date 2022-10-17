Hyderabad: The wait has ended. India is ready to take on the world as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 beckons. India would be keen on making the best of its resources and ending almost a decade-long wait of winning an ICC trophy. The Men In Blue had won the inaugural tournament of T20 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but have not finished on a high despite being tournament favorites multiple times.

Cut to 2022, the team under skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid would look to seal the deal despite their lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah losing out on the squad after his back injury flared up during the Asia Cup. Let's take a look at what the tournament is going to look like, its schedule, India's squad and many more:

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

ICC T20 World Cup, a month-long affair, starts on October 16 and the finals will be played on November 13.

Teams, Groups, Format:

16 teams are participating in the current World Cup. The top eight have already qualified while the rest of the eight teams will have to go through the qualifiers round. Amongst the eight teams, the top two teams in the points table from two groups -- Group A and Group B -- will qualify to the Super 12. Four teams from the qualifiers round will participate in the Super 12. In the qualifiers round, the teams will play three games each.

Total number of teams at the ICC World T20: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, West Indies, Netherlands, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Scotland, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Australia.

India's schedule:

India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs B1: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

Super 12 Group -- groups naming already qualified teams and others 4 teams that will make it to the Super 12:

Group 1 - Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Group A Winner and Group B Runner-up

Group 2 - India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group B Winner and Group A Runner-up

Below is the list of teams playing for qualifiers round:

Group A - Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands

Group B - West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland

Qualifiers team's schedule:

October 16, 2022: Sri Lanka vs Namibia, 1st Match, Group A will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 9:30 AM

October 16, 2022: UAE vs Netherlands, 2nd Match, Group A will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 1:30 PM

October 17, 2022: West Indies vs Scotland, 3rd Match, Group B will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM.

October 17, 2022: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 4th Match, Group B will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 1:30 PM.

October 18, 2022: Namibia vs Netherlands, 5th Match, Group A will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong 9:30 AM.

October 18, 2022: Sri Lanka vs UAE, 6th Match, Group A will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 1:30 PM.

October 19, 2022: Scotland vs Ireland, 7th Match, Group B will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM.

October 19, 2022: West Indies vs Zimbabwe 8th Match, Group B will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 1:30 PM.

October 20, 2022: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 9th Match, Group A will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 9:30 AM.

October 20, 2022: Namibia vs UAE, 10th Match, Group Awill be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 1:30 PM.

October 21, 2022: West Indies vs Ireland, 11th Match, Group B will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM.

October 21, 2022: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 12th Match, Group B will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 1:30 PM.

When will the Super 12 begin?

The Super 12 will begin on October 22 amongst the teams who are already in the group and other who have qualified and made it to the Super 12. The first match will see Australia and New Zealand locking horns as they were the finalists in the last edition of the World Cup.

When will India play its first official game?

India will face arch-rival Pakistan in its opening game on October 23 at the MCG.

Venues: A total of 45 matches will be played. 7 venues -- Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney -- will enthrall the crowd and witness mouth-watering contest as teams will fight it out to lay hands on the coveted trophy.

The semifinals will be played at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) whereas the final match will held on November 13th at the iconic MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) ground.