Hyderabad: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a prestigious Test cricket series that takes place between India and Australia. Named after two of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game, Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, the trophy has been contested since 1996 and has seen some of the most memorable moments in international cricket.

Over the years, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has featured many legendary cricketers from both India and Australia. From Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the series has been a platform for cricketers to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves.

And as we brace for the matching up between the two sides to be held in about a week, here a few facts you must know:

Head-To-Head

Total matches played: 102

India won: 30

Australia won: 43

Drawn matches: 28

Tied: 1

Results of the previous three series

2016-17 (Series played in India) - Result: India won

2018-19 (Series played in Australia) - Result: India won

2020-21 (Series played in Australia) - Result: India won

1. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is named after former Australian cricketer Allan Border and Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

2. The trophy has been awarded to the winner of the Test cricket series between India and Australia since 1996.

3. The first Border-Gavaskar Trophy was won by Australia in 1996, but India has since won the trophy 7 times.

4. The 2021-2022 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a highly anticipated series, as it was the first time that India hosted Australia for a Test series in over 4 years.

5. The series was notable for the impressive performances of several young Indian cricketers, including Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, who made their Test debuts.

6. The series was also marred by controversy, as the 4th Test in Brisbane was disrupted by a racial abuse incident involving Indian players.

7. Despite the challenges, the 2021-2022 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a closely contested series, with India winning the series 2-1 and reclaiming the trophy.

Teams:

India (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner