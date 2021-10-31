Sydney: Former Australia spinner Peter Philpott died on Sunday after a long battle with illness aged 86.

Philpott, a former New South Wales captain and one of the game's foremost educators, played eight Tests for Australia, taking 28 wickets at an average of 38.46, while in 76 first-class matches he took 245 wickets at 30.31 and made 2889 runs at 31.36.

A leg spinner, Philpott made his Test debut for Australia during the 1964-65 series in the West Indies and made an immediate impact taking 18 wickets in the series. He also made a memorable home debut taking 5/90 in the first innings of the first Ashes Test in 1965.

Philpott was an articulate and passionate member of Australia's wonderful wrist-spin bowling lineage; a worthy successor to Clarrie Grimmett and 'ill O'Reilly and predecessor of Shane Warne, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

As a coach, author, and mentor, Philpott transformed his on-field experience into decades of advocacy for, and education on, cricket's most taxing art and became a profound influence on generations of spin bowlers.

Philpott displayed both a prodigious talent and an unstinting work ethic from his cricketing infancy, playing Sydney First Grade cricket for Manly aged 15 and making his NSW debut at 20, between productive stints in England's Lancashire League," the release said.

For New South Wales, Philpott was not only a prodigious wicket-taker but also a respected leader. He became captain for two seasons from 1963/64 and enjoyed all-rounder status scoring 153 against Queensland in his first game as skipper.

Later, he would spread his influence as coach of various clubs, states, and countries across the world including NSW, South Australia, Yorkshire, Surrey, Manly, Mosman, and Sri Lanka.

"Peter Philpott was more than just a wonderful cricketer, he was a man who had a rare enthusiasm for his craft, and for the game of"cricket itself," Richard Freudenstein, Cricket Australia Chair, said.

"As teacher and coach, Peter had the generosity and wisdom to share his knowledge across the globe and helped shape the careers of countless cricketers.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Peter's family and friends, and to all those whose lives he touched," he said.

"With the deaths of Peter Philpott, Alan Davidson, and Ashley Mallett, this has been an extraordinarily sad few days for Australian cricket.

"We share our thoughts with all those across the world who are both mourning the loss and celebrating the lives of three men who had such an uplifting influence on the game of cricket," he added.

