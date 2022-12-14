London: Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been airlifted to a hospital after suffering a horror car crash in Surrey while filming an episode for BBC's TV Show. The 45-year-old was filming for 'Top Gear' in icy conditions at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on Tuesday when the accident happened.

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," the BBC said in a statement. "He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

According to 'The Sun', Flintoff's injuries are not "life-threatening" and he was "driving on the track as normal" and was not going at a high speed. "All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too," a source was quoted as saying by 'The Sun'.

"Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards. Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering." His co-star Chris Harris was also at the 'Top Gear' test track. Three years back, Flintoff had survived a 125mph crash during the shooting of another episode of Top Gear.

Flintoff, who retired from international cricket in 2009, has played 79 Tests and 141 limited-overs internationals for England. (PTI)