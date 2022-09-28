Kolkata: One who knows how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) functions, would also know how Niranjan Shah as an administrator has operated for decades. Starting as a first-class cricketer in 1965-66, he went on to don the mantle of a cricket administrator when he became the secretary of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) in the year 1972.

Since then, Shah has handled the responsibility bestowed on him with much aplomb for decades. Graduating to the BCCI, he has remained secretary of the board four times besides handling the vice-president post and IPL vice-chairman's position.

Now following the Supreme Court ruling that relaxed many contentious clauses imposed by the Lodha Committee, the BCCI is on the cusp of holding its 91st Annual General Meeting on October 18. ETV Bharat caught up with former secretary Niranjan Shah for an exclusive chat on Wednesday.

The excerpts:

How do you take the Supreme Court's ruling that relaxed some clauses as you people wanted?

NS: The court ruling has opened up one more term for the current office bearers. Otherwise, they would have gone for the cooling-off period. So it is good that there will be continuity in running the affairs.

Does the verdict help people of your generation of cricket administrators?

NS: This verdict is noway useful to us as the 11 years cap is there and many of us have completed or are about to complete the terms. We have not been helped that way, but we are okay with it.

Would you be associated with the functioning of the board?

NS: It depends on the new office bearers whether they want our services in running the board affairs. If they want our services, we will surely give our input. There are no two ways about it.

Is there any political pressure on the board when it comes to picking the office-bearers?

NS: There is no political pressure on us. The board runs in a democratic process and every association is run in a democratic way. State associations send representatives to the board and there you need the majority to take a call in the BCCI.

There are people like you, N Srinivasan, Ajay Shirke and many others who have had a great contribution to the board. How do you see this?

NS: We are satisfied with what the Supreme Court has said. We are happy that we could bring this institution to this what it is now. Our innings have been completed and the new ones will take guard. I can talk about myself and I can say that I am okay with the younger generation coming to the board administration and ruling it.

Your choice about office bearers...

NS: It doesn't depend on anyone's choice. The state representatives will decide who will be the BCCI president or the secretary. But I think continuity should be maintained and the current office-bearers have three more years of their terms. The BCCI has been running without the old guards for the last few years.

Can you name five people you think should be in the top echelons of the board?

NS: I don't like to name anybody in particular. Who will come and who wants to continue, it all depends on the representatives.

Would you offer your help to the young Turks?

NS: We will give our necessary guidance as and when it's required, but not on a day-to-day basis.

How do you think N Srinivasan would be useful in BCCI administration even now?

NS: Oh yes! I am 100 per cent sure that whenever the board needs any guidance from Mr. Srinivasan, he will be happy to share his thoughts and experience.

When will you people decide on the names of the office-bearers?

NS: I think this week the senior members of the BCCI would meet and decide the future course of action.

Are you expecting elections during the AGM?

NS: No. I don't expect elections to be held for the office bearers' posts. All are likely to be unanimous.