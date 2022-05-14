Kolkata: More than 51 summers ago, India got its first cricket superstar in Sunil Manohar Gavaskar. It was March 6, 1971, when a 5-foot-five-inch opening batsman came out of the Port of Spain dressing room for the first time to face a fearsome Caribbean pace battery and kept his willow do the talking for 16 more years till 1987.

Last year it was 50 years of the Test debut of Gavaskar, but the celebration of the chequered career of the former India captain was put on hold due to the raging COVID-19 across the globe.

A window of opportunity opened a year later in 2022 when two Bengalis — Prasanta Kumar Guha and Dr. Debasish Bhattacharya — both settled in the United States and are prominent cricket promoters in the region, were quick to plan the celebration of the glorious event in the annals of the Indian cricket history.

"We will organise the celebration event belatedly which is all set to take place on July 30 at 6.15 pm (local time) here," one of the organisers Prasanta Kumar Guha confirmed to ETV Bharat.

The celebration event will be held in a Detroit suburb, Farmington Hills, which is expected to witness the congregation of some top stars of the yesteryears. The event named '50th Anniversary Of Test Cricket Debut of The Legendary Padma Bhushan Award Recipient Sunil M Gavaskar' will be attended by Gundappa Viswanath, Farokh Engineer, Clive Lloyd, and Kapil Dev besides the Little Master himself. "Kapil is still a bit tentative because of the scheduling problem. Rest all are confirmed," Guha told this correspondent via a text message.

It may be recalled that in 2015, Guha had organised another cricket extravaganza in Michigan in which cricket legends like Gavaskar, Engineer, Dilip Vengsarkar, Late Ajit Wadekar, and Chetan Chauhan, BS Chandrasekhar, Padmakar Shivalkar and Karsan Ghavri were in attendance.