Edgbaston, Birmingham: England won the toss on Saturday and opted to field against India in the 2nd T20I here. After losing out on the Edgbaston Test that lead to a series draw 2-2, India will look to seal the deal after they won the first T20I with ease in the three match series.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change. These guys are one of the best team. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. There will be some failures along the way."

England skipper Jos Buttler said, "We are going to bowl first. Willey and Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. Excited for him. It's a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It's a fantastic ground, India get a great support here as well."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.