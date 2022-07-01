Edgbaston (Birmingham): England won the toss and chose to field against India in the fifth Test match that was rescheduled due to Covid last year. Both the teams have a new captain in Ben Stokes (England) and Jasprit Bumrah (India). While India have the chance to either win or draw the series, England will look to win the Test match and share the series 2-2 with India.

Jasprit Bumrah | India captain: It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder.

Ben Stokes | England captain: We're gonna have a bowl. We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. Gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling. We're going to keep the same attitude going.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson