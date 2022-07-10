Nottingham: England won the toss and opted to bat against India in third and final T20 International here on Sunday. Having already sealed the series, India made four changes to their playing eleven by bringing in Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi in place of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah. England replaced Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran with Reece Topley and Phil Salt.

The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi. England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c/w), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson. (PTI)