Kolkata: India head coach Rahul Dravid has flown back to his hometown Bengaluru amid concerns about health issues and is unlikely to be with the team for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. National Cricket Academy (NCA) director VVS Laxman is likely to join the team in his absence as per the sources. The exact health issues faced by the Indian cricket legend are not yet known.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, commonly known as 'The Wall', is renowned for weathering the storm and helping his side turn the tables after being completely down and out. The former Indian skipper celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday.

Dravid is the only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships. He has played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and one T20I for India. The batter finally announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. He finished his career with 48 international centuries. Dravid took over the head coach's role of Team India in November 2021.

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century in his 50th ODI to help India claim a four-wicket victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. India clinched the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Sensible batting from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya ensured the hosts recovered from the early setback to complete the chase. The wicketkeeper batsmen scored 64* runs while Hardik made 36 runs. Chamika Karunaratneand Lahiru Kumara picked up two wickets apiece to dent the Indian run-chase.

Fantastic bowling spells from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Siraj combined to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 215 runs with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando scoring a fighting half-century. Siraj and Kuldeep picked up three wickets each to derail the Sri Lankan innings. The Lankans lost five wickets for 24 runs in the middle overs after Kuldeep produced a three-for to spark a collapse.

India had won the first ODI against the Sri Lankans. Put to bat first by the visitors, India scored 373/7 in their 50 overs. Indian top-order batters delivered fantastic contributions, with Virat Kohli (113) scoring his 73rd international ton and 45th ODI ton. Skipper Rohit Sharma (83), and Shubman Gill (70) also scored valuable fifties.

Rajitha finished with figures of 3/88 in ten overs. Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjay de Silva took a wicket each. Chasing 374, Sri Lanka lost wickets at a consistent rate. Knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (108* off 88 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (72 off 80 balls) were exceptional but they did not get much support from other batters, except Dhananjaya de Silva (47 off 40 balls). Nissanka and Asalanka had a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Umran Malik took three wickets, while Siraj (2/30) provided a good start to Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.