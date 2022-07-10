Nottingham: Dawid Malan made a sublime 77 off 39 balls as England put India's second string attack to sword to finish with a mammoth 215 for seven in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday. Opting to bat, skipper Jos Buttler (18 off 9 balls) and Jason Roy (27 off 26) helped England reach 52 for 1 in six overs. Malan and Liam Livingstone (42 not out off 29) then shared an entertaining 84-run partnership to set the platform for a massive total.

Having already sealed the series, India rested their frontline bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, besides star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Indian next gen were taken to the cleaners by a power-packed England batting lineup which had disappointed in the first two games. Ravi Bishnoi's effort of two for 30 in four overs was the only silver lining in an otherwise ordinary bowling performance.

Buttler punished the inexperienced Umran Malik during his brief stay, collecting two fours and a six off the Indian's opening over that yielded 17 runs. Avesh Khan foxed Buttler with a slower ball that he played on to the stumps. After Roy was caught behind off Malik, Malan changed gears and played proper cricketing shots that he is known for.

He comfortably swept the spinners for maximums and was quick on the pull and cut against the pacers. Out of the five sixes, Malan's slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja over square leg and pick up shot over cow corner off a low full toss from Avesh stood out. As he often does, Livingstone dealt in sixes as he hit four of them and alongside Harry Brook (19 off) and Chris Jordan (11 off 3) fired England past 200.

Livingstone got a life when he was dropped by Virat Kohli in the deep. England amassed as many as 129 runs in the last 10 overs. Malik leaked the most runs for India, ending with figures of one for 56 in four overs. (PTI)