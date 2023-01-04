Dehradun: Cricketer Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment, said Shyam Sharma, director, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun after the Mercedes Benze GLC coupe he was driving crashed.

Pant was driving to Roorkee from Delhi when the mishap occurred on the Narsan border of Roorkee. He was moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment after providing the initial treatment at Saksham hospital in Roorkee and is on the road to recovery.

On the present condition of the cricketer, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Rishabh Pant told him that the accident was caused due to a pothole. "He lost his control of the vehicle while trying to avoid the pothole," Dhami had told the media. However, the NHAI officials have denied it.

Rishabh Pant who suffered a ligament tear in his right knee will be treated under the supervision of the medical team of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Pant had a close shave after the luxury car he was travelling was completely charred following the crash on Dec. 30 last year.

