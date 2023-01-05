Mumbai: Indian star cricketer Rishabh Pant who was airlifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment of ligament injury in the knee may take six to seven months to recover. Pant was shifted to Mumbai from Max Hospital in Dehradun on Wednesday for further treatment.

Sources said the date for the surgery is yet to be fixed. "Rishabh Pant will soon undergo ligament surgery under the supervision of noted sports orthopedic surgeon Dinshaw Padriwala. We have not fixed the date of surgery. It will be done in consultation with the family as well as the BCCI panel," a source said.

"The preliminary test results on the cricketer suggests that it may take about six to seven months for him to fully recover. He has sustained cuts in forehead, a severely-bruised back, injuries in his feet, and a ligament tear in his knee. The ligament tear in his knee will be treated under the supervision of the medical team of the BCCI," the source added.

Pant was heading to Roorkee when his car crashed. While he was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, the BCCI team which was monitoring the treatment suggested that he be airlifted to Mumbai for further care following an internal huddle at the country's apex cricket body.

The cricketer was driving his Mercedes Benz GLC coupe from Delhi when the mishap occurred. The car crashed into the divider and caught fire. The accident happened during the early hours on Decc 30. He was initially treated at Saksham hospital in Roorkee before being moved to the Dehradun hospital.