The death of the legendary Australian cricketer, Shane Warne, at a young age has left everyone numb. He died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52. The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and had scalped a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets. Remembering his great play in the field, many from the cricket fraternity penned heartfelt notes on social media.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli on Saturday paid their tributes to Shane Warne. "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. And we do all understand his contribution to the cricketing world. He inspired the whole new generation of cricketers and he did wonders with the ball, we all know about that. So it's a huge huge loss, you know as soon as we got to hear, it was so sad and extremely sad to hear. But I just want to give condolences to his family, his three children and the loved ones," said Rohit Sharma in a video on BCCI's official Twitter account.

Star batter Virat Kohli also grieved the unfortunate demise of legendry leg-spinner Shane Warne, calling his passing unpredictable and fickle and he is still in shock and disbelief by the news. "We got the sad news last night about the demise of Shane Warne. Out of nowhere, to be honest, we carry on doing what we do in life, we think everything is all about what we are doing in the present moment all are troubles and things going wrong and things that we look forward to. We realised very quickly that life is so unpredictable and fickle. We just need to be grateful for all the moments that we are alive. Passing at the age of 52 is something that is totally unexpected and went far too early. I stand here in disbelief and shock..." said Virat Kohli.

Former India captain Kapil Dev on Saturday condoled the demise of two legendary Australian cricketers -- Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne. "I played my first test series in Australia with Rod Marsh. What a wicketkeeper. Rod and Lillie were a lethal pair for the opposition. Rod set the standards for wicket keeping at an almost unattainable level," Kapil Dev wrote on Instagram. "And then Shane. Two Australian cricketing stalwarts in a day. Shane, you lived your life king size. RIP to the two greats," he added.

Former Indian pacer Madan Lal also condoled the demise of legendary Shane Warne, saying he has never seen a better bowler than the leg-spinner. "Very shocking news it is unbelievable to hear that he is not with us anymore and these types of news come as a shock and we ourselves get tensed. This news has shaken the cricket world. So, it is very sad news as he was not that old. He was only 52. We used to love listening to his commentary when he used to voice his views. He was a very straightforward person and there were a lot of things I liked about him," Lal told ANI.

"He was the greatest leg spinner of all time. The kind of wickets he took and the way he took his wickets. People still watch it on YouTube and his bowling action and variety he had in his bowling leg-spin, topspin and googly were amazing. I have not seen a better bowler than him," he added.

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday expressed his grief at the demise of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, saying that the player will be remembered for everything he did not only on the field, but off it as well. "Shocked and saddened at the news. Warnie did so much for the game of cricket and will be forever remembered for everything he did not only on the field but off it too. Rest In Peace," said a tweet from Labuschagne.

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting shared two pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname. We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together. Through it all, he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family. Someone who would be there for you when you needed him and always put his mates first. The greatest bowler I ever played with or against. RIP King. My thoughts are with Keith, Bridgette, Jason, Brooke, Jackson and Summer.".

Australian fast bowler Brett Lee shared a picture on Instagram, captioning, "Can’t believe it. The greatest bowler to play the game ever! The RockStar of cricket! Gone too soon. RIP mate"

More condolences and tributes have been pouring in since the demise of Shane Warne on Friday from all over the world. Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.