New Delhi: The Electronics and Information Technology Ministry on Monday summoned Wikipedia executives for an explanation based on cricketer Arshdeep Singh's modified description that reflected his links with the "Khalistani" movement in the page. The move comes in the back of high-voltage India, Pakistan clash where the former lost the match by five wickets. The loss came with a vicious trolling by social media where the Punjab bowler was singled out for missing an easy flier off Asif Ali.

Union Minister for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation. Chandrasekhar tweeted: "No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation n deliberate efforts to incitement n #userharm – violates our govts expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet."

According to several media reports, the change in Wikipedia page, followed and trusted by billions in the country, could disturb India's communal harmony and threatened the security of cricketer's family. It also said that the ministry has asked as to what the crowd-sourced page plans to do to rectify the issue and ensure a repeat of vandalism of such nature is not made.

A poteintial show cause issue may be issued with regards to the incident, and reports claimed that the establishment has taken the matter "very seriously". Arshdeep's Wikipedia's page was edited by an unknown user who changed the word "India" with "Khalistan". The page can be modified or altered by anyone, however, the administrators handling the page can make changes if it has the potential to be subjected to vandalism.

Following India's five-wicket loss, Indian batter Virat Kohli had some strong words of support for young pacer Arshdeep Singh.

"Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," Kohli said in a post-match press conference on Sunday.

India take on Sri Lanka in a must-win match on Tuesday.