Hyderabad: India is surely facing the heat after back-to-back underwhelming performances against Pakistan which was followed up by Sri Lanka defeat. After an unforgettable outing against Pakistan where they lost by five wickets, Indians were further pushed down after morale shattering defeat against Sri Lanka where the team clinched six-wicket win in Super Four phase against world's number one ranked team in the Asia Cup 2022.

India might be virtually out but there are few permutations and combination that may give the Indians an outside chance to make it to the Asia Cup finals.

For Pakistan team, if they lose to Afghanistan, India might have an outside chance but if the results are other way around, the Men in Blue will be down and out of the tournament. Pakistan would also need to lose the game against Sri Lanka by a fairly big margin.

In case of Sri Lankans, it's almost certain that they have cemented their place in the finals, thanks to two consecutive wins in the tournament. The Indian fans would be hoping that the Lankans keep up with their form and beat Pakistan convincingly. The Indians would be backing Afghanistan to beat Pakistan and then beat the former by the biggest of margin in order to qualify for the Asia Cup.

India takes on Afghanistan on Thursday.