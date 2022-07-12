Kennington Oval, London: Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled English batsmen on a grassy pitch that had the perfect spice to aid Bumrah's ingredients as he sent four batsmen back to the pavilion. His partner Mohammed Shami too has been instrumental in the match so far, picking one wicket so far.

England were 30/5 in the first ODI on Tuesday at the end of 10 overs. At the toss, Rohit Sharma had no hesitation to opt for bowl considering the overcast condition and grass on the pitch. And the bowlers paid dividends. First up was Jason Roy who was clean bowled. Roy's poor patch continued as he reached out to the ball for a cover drive but got an inside edge for the ball to smash the onto the stumps. He was out for a duck off five balls.

In the second over, Bumrah, who was by now in full swing, dismissed the best batsmen of the side in Joe Root, who too couldn't open his innings and was out for 0. A ball pitched short outside off stump got the extra bounce to find Joe's edge and ended up in Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Shami took the third wicket in Ben Stokes who was caught by Pant. This was the third duck of England's innings. A back-of-a-length delivery that seamed off the pitch inside to take Stokes' inside edge. Pant took a brilliant catch to send Stokes back to the pavilion. England by this time were 7/3 at the end of 3 overs.

Bumrah, with his swinging and seaming deliveries had no plans to offer any respite to English batsmen and bowled another beauty to dismiss in-form Jonny Bairstow who was caught by Pant, thanks to his brilliance behind the stumps. Ball pitched just short of a length took Bairstow's outside edge and was caught safely by Pant who took a diving catch. Bairstow scored 7 runs from 20 balls.

The last to go was Liam Livingstone. The hard-hitter batsman struggled to get off the mark and was dismissed by Bumrah to a fuller length delivery. He was clean-bowled. Livingstone scored 0, and was the fourth duck of England's innings.