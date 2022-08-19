Lord's: Even as South Africa took a massive lead of 161 runs in the second innings of the first Test here against England, what sealed the day for the latter was Stuart Broad's one-handed catch. England started the third day under pressure and were in dire need of wickets. This was when the athletic fielding attributes of 36-year-old Broad came to the fore.

A short ball by Matt Potts saw Kagiso Rabada taking it on through a pull shot but the ball met Broad who leaped backwards and took a one-handed catch at wide mid-on to remove him for 3 off the third ball of the day. Potts took his wicket but Broad made it possible. The wicket followed animated celebration by the England players, especially skipper Ben Stokes who ran to his teammate and hugged, patted him for the fielding effort.

On the match front, South Africa have taken a lead of 161 runs into the second innings of the first test against England at Lord's. The Proteas resumed on 289-7 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour's play on Day 3. England, which was bowled out for 165 early on the second day, has won four straight test matches under the new leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.