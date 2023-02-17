New Delhi: The BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post on Friday after his alleged loose talks during a sting operation which hasn't gone well with the top brass of the BCCI. This sting operation has affected the relationship between the media and the Indian team and the selectors as well.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah accepted his resignation. Sharma talked a bit too much but the top players does not talk to him say, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session. Also, during the T20 Australia World Cup, it is evident that the players doesn't talk to him.

After the sting operation became public players, secretaries and other cricket fraternity might not share any cordial relationship with this incident coming to the fore. However, the BCCI did not reveal any official statements but for now, Chetan Sharma had been relieved of his duties. In the sting operation, it is alleged that the former Captain Virat Kholi had issues with former BBCI president Sourav Ganguly.