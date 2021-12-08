Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday named Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian ODI and T20I teams.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series, scheduled to begin on December 26, will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle. India currently stands at 3rd with 42 points behind Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Indian team will play 3 Test matches and as many ODIs while the 4 T20Is will be played at a later date.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar are undergoing rehabilitation and were unavailable for selection.